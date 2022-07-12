Internacional defeats América-MG and returns to the Brazilian G4

With a goal in the second half stoppage time, Internacional defeated América-MG 1-0 on Monday night (11) at the Beira Rio stadium, in Porto Alegre, and took the 4th position of Serie A of the Championship. Brazilian with 28 points conquered.

In a match with few opportunities from side to side, the winning goal came just in the 50th minute of the second half, when Johnny lifted the ball in the area, Moledo deflected it and Moisés sent it to the back of the net.

Colorado returns to the field for the national competition next Saturday (16), when it visits Athletico-PR at Arena da Baixada. A day later, Coelho receives Bragantino at Arena Independência.