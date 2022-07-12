BrazilBrazil

Inter Milan ends contract with Arturo Vidal

Inter Milan (Italy) announced this Monday (11) that it has terminated the contract of Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal by mutual agreement.

The 35-year-old is due to move to Flamengo as a free agent after undergoing medical tests last week, according to reports in Brazil and Italy.

Vidal made 71 appearances and scored four goals in all competitions in his two years at Inter, winning the Italian title in the 2020/2021 season and the Supercopa, as well as the Coppa Italia, last season.

“The club would like to thank Arturo for his two years with the Nerazzurri which culminated in them winning three trophies,” the club said in a statement.

Vidal, who has 133 appearances for Chile and 32 goals, arrived at Inter from Barcelona (Spain) and had previous spells at Juventus (Italy) and Bayern Munich (Germany).

Inter were Italian runners-up last season, two points behind Milan.

