Women’s Copa America: Colombia isolates itself at the top of Group A

Colombia defeated Bolivia 3-0 on Monday night (11) at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium in Cali (Colombia), and isolated itself in the lead of Group A of the Copa América women’s soccer.

With the triumph, built with goals from Leicy Santos, Ericka Morales (against) and Daniela Arias, the Cafeteras reach six points in the match valid for the second round of the competition.

Who also triumphed this second in the competition was Paraguay, who beat Chile by 3 to 2 to stay in the third position of the group with three points.

Brazil is in Group B of the competition, alongside Argentina, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela. The canarinho team, which leads its group, will return to the field for the competition next Tuesday (12), from 18:00 (Brasília time), against Uruguay at the Centenario stadium, in the town of Armenia.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

