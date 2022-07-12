Women’s Copa America: Colombia isolates itself at the top of Group A

Colombia defeated Bolivia 3-0 on Monday night (11) at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium in Cali (Colombia), and isolated itself in the lead of Group A of the Copa América women’s soccer.

¡𝗡𝘂𝗲𝘃𝗼 𝘁𝗿𝗶𝘂𝗻𝗳𝗼 𝗱𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗮! 🥳 The locals defeated Bolivia 3-0 in Cali and they are leaders of Grupo A de la CONMEBOL Copa América Femenina 🏆 🇧🇴 0 🆚 3 🇨🇴 ⚽🇨🇴 L. Santos, E. Morales (e/c) and D. Arias#CAFem #VibraElContinente pic.twitter.com/t9yjJ6CL5F — Copa America (@CopaAmerica) July 12, 2022

With the triumph, built with goals from Leicy Santos, Ericka Morales (against) and Daniela Arias, the Cafeteras reach six points in the match valid for the second round of the competition.

Who also triumphed this second in the competition was Paraguay, who beat Chile by 3 to 2 to stay in the third position of the group with three points.

𝗣𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗴𝘂𝗮𝘆 𝘀𝘂𝗺𝗮 𝗱𝗲 𝗮 𝘁𝗿𝗲𝘀! 🥳 La Albirroja celebrated against Chile, in the match that opened the 2nd Group of the CONMEBOL Copa América Femenina 🏆 🇵🇾 3 🆚 2 🇨🇱 ⚽🇵🇾 R. Fernández, J. Martínez and F. Sandoval

⚽🇨🇱 D. Pardo and Y. Acuña#CAFem #VibraElContinente pic.twitter.com/dBs2gc6xrK — Copa America (@CopaAmerica) July 11, 2022

Brazil is in Group B of the competition, alongside Argentina, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela. The canarinho team, which leads its group, will return to the field for the competition next Tuesday (12), from 18:00 (Brasília time), against Uruguay at the Centenario stadium, in the town of Armenia.