Brazil ends rhythmic gymnastics Pan adult with three more golds

Brazil ended its participation in the Pan-American Adult Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships with four gold and two silver medals. On Saturday (9), there were four more podiums with green and yellow presence at Arena Carioca 1, at Parque Olímpico da Barra, west of Rio de Janeiro.

Three of them at the top. Highlight for Geovanna Santos, who represented the country at the Tokyo Olympics, in Japan. She was crowned singles champion in ribbon and apples. On Friday (8), Geovanna had already taken the silver overall.

Saturday’s first gold came in the series of five arcs. The quintet formed by Duda Arakaki, Deborah Medrado, Nicole Pircio, Giovanna Oliveira and Bárbara Galvão, led by technique Camila Ferezin, reached a score of 32,500 and overcame Mexico (30,450) and the United States (26,450) to win the competition’s second championship. The score would have been worth the silver medal in the Pesaro stage, in Italy, of the World Cup, held at the beginning of the month. At the time, the Brazilians were in eighth place.

Geovanna’s show started right away. The 30,550 score secured the gold medal in the apple display, with American Alexandria Kautzman (29,450) in second and Canadian Carmel Kallemaa (29,350) taking bronze. The other Brazilian representative, Mariana Vitória (28,900), was in fifth position.

First place

Geovanna returned to the mat for the end of the tape. to the sound of rajadão, by Pabllo Vittar, the gymnast raised the audience at Arena Carioca 1, securing yet another first place, with a score of 29,100. The Argentine Sol Fainberg (28,700) and the Mexican Marina Malpica (28,400) completed the podium.

“In the qualifier [das maçãs], I managed to spike my series. Now, [sábado] I had a small loss. I managed to recover, but I didn’t know if it would happen, I didn’t believe the gold would come, but I reached a note in the 30’s and I’m very happy to have gotten that gold. I want to thank my coach, Gisela Batista, who is always with me,” Geovanna told the website of the Brazilian Gymnastics Confederation (CBG).

smile

Finally, in the mixed series (three ribbons and two balls), a competition in which the Brazilian women won bronze at the Pesaro World Cup, the choreography based on the song smile, by Charles Chaplin, earned the ensemble a note of 28,700, which was almost the same as the five arches, with Gabrielle Moraes in place of Bárbara Galvão. The performance earned him the silver medal. Mexico (29,500) took gold, with the United States (24,550) completing the podium.

“We managed to do well with our arc series. In the mixed, unfortunately we had some failures and the opponent [México] the series did well. We took the silver, but we are happy with the result. We are the best country in America and we will continue to work hard for the World Championship”, said Duda Arakaki, also on the CBG website, designing the competition that will be held in September, in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Brazil still had representatives in the arch and ball finals. Maria Flávia Britto was in both, ending the races in seventh (26,150) and sixth place (28,700), respectively. Geovanna Santos also competed on the ball, ranking eighth (28,150).