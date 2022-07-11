Gunmen kill 19 in ‘random’ bar attack in South Africa

Gunmen killed 19 people in two apparently random shootings within hours of each other in taverns in South Africa, police said on Sunday, underscoring the country’s grim status as a global killing center.

Assailants armed with rifles and pistols opened fire at the Orlando East bar in Soweto township early on Sunday, killing 15 people and wounding nine, police said.

“You can see from the way the bullet shells are lying around that they were just shooting at random,” said Elias Mawela, police commissioner for Gauteng province.

