After cuts, Adriana shines in the Copa America, in Colombia

At 26 years old, Adriana has played 28 games for the Brazilian women’s soccer team. She’s not one of the oldest players or games with hopscotch, but she’s been wearing the shirt for nearly five years now. She’s experienced.

Injuries at crucial moments left her out of important competitions, such as the last World Cup (2019) and the Olympics (2021). This year’s Copa América, in Colombia, is the first official tournament in which the Corinthians player plays representing Brazil. The debut, last Saturday (9), was the best possible: two goals in a 4-0 victory over Argentina, at the Centenario stadium, in the city of Armenia.

Adriana was climbed by the Pia Sundhage technique open on the right, with Kerolin on the left and Angelina and Ary Borges in the center of midfield. The absences of midfielder Luana and midfielder Duda Francelino – who tested positive for covid-19 before the trip to Colombia – made it a natural option to play. The coach also had a last-minute problem with Geyse, diagnosed with the coronavirus in tests carried out in Colombia. Released to resolve personal issues, Debinha arrived in Armenia only on Saturday. With that, Gio was the novelty in the attack.

Wearing jersey number 11, Adriana lived up to Pia’s bet. It was her first goal of the night, completing a low cross by Tamires, on the left, after a pass from Bia Zaneratto, 27 minutes into the opening period. The striker, by the way, was the one who scored the second goal for the Brazilians, nine minutes later, taking a penalty committed on herself by defender Linda Bravo.

In the final stage, already falling more on the left side of the field, Adriana was thrown by Bia Zaneratto, dribbled the goalkeeper Vanina Correa and sent it to the nets. A great goal, which Debinha repeated at 41, with a pass from midfielder Duda Sampaio, debutant of the night. After the final whistle, the Corinthians player – who ended the match composing the central sector of the midfield – was still chosen by the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) as the best on the field.

Brazil vs Uruguay

Brazil returns to play for the Copa América this Tuesday (12), at 18:00 (Brasília time), again in Armenia, against Uruguay, continuing Group B. With Debinha in condition to start the match as a starter and Luana and Duda Francelino available again, after completing the post-covid isolation period, Adriana has the performance in front of the Argentines as an asset to continue in the team.

Next opponents of the Brazilians, the Uruguayans debuted with a defeat – 1×0- to Venezuela in another game on Saturday, which opened Group B, also at the Centenario stadium. Striker Deyna Castellanos scored a great free-kick, at the angle, to give the victory to the Venezuelans, who have the same three points as Brazil, but are behind on goal difference. Peru is the other member of the group and will debut in the competition. The top two places qualify for the semifinals.