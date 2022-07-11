New heat wave hits Spain with temperatures of up to 43ºC

Spaniards have been staying in the shade of parks, heading to the beach or opting for cold drinks to brave sweltering temperatures of up to 43°C as the country experiences its second heat wave this year.

The hot summer sun combined with a warm air front from North Africa has raised temperatures, meteorologists with state-owned AEMET said on Sunday, and the heat wave could last until July 14.

The highest temperature recorded on Sunday was 43°C around the Guadalquivir River, near Seville, in the south of the country, and in Badajoz, in western Spain, meteorologists said.

AEMET spokesman Ruben del Campo told Reuters that temperatures could reach 44°C in Cordoba or Extremadura in southern Spain.

In June, Spaniards faced the most anticipated heat wave since 1981, according to AEMET, with temperatures exceeding 40°C in parts of central and southern Spain.

