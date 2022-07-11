Lightning Ippon gives bronze to Mayra Aguiar at the Budapest Grand Slam

Mayra Aguiar from Rio Grande do Sul won, this Sunday (10), the bronze medal at the Grand Slam in Budapest (Hungary). Two-time world champion and three-time Olympic medalist (also bronze), the Brazilian secured a place on the podium in the up to 78 kilos category by defeating British Emma Reid by ippon (perfect blow), projecting her back to the ground in just over 30 minutes. fighting seconds.

Mayra competed three times in Budapest. The gaúcha entered straight into the quarterfinals and debuted defeating Venezuelan Karen Leon. In the semifinal, the Brazilian was surpassed by the Italian Alice Bellandi (who won the gold), for accumulating three shidos (punishments).

The campaign in Hungary will earn Mayra 500 points in the world rankings. Eighth in the category, she should move up to sixth in the next update of the list of the International Judo Federation (IJF), surpassing the Germans Alina Boehm and Luise Malzahn.

It was Brazil‘s third medal in the Hungarian Grand Slam, which marked the beginning of points counting in the Olympic rankings, which will define the classification for the Paris Games (France) in 2024. On Friday (8), Rafaela Silva, Olympic champion at Rio 2016, won bronze in the under-57 kg category. On Saturday (9), Braziliense Guilherme Schmdit won gold in the under-81 kg category.

The next commitment of Brazilian judo will be the Grand Prix of Zagreb (Croatia), between Friday (15) and next Sunday (17). Brazil will compete with 25 judokas, among them, the three medalists from Budapest. The champion of each category will receive 700 points in the world ranking.