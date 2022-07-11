The duel between Coritiba and Juventude for the Brazilian Championship had no winner. This Sunday (10), the two teams tied – 2×2 -, at the Couto Pereira stadium, in Curitiba, for the 16th round.

After four consecutive defeats, Coritiba reached the second unbeaten game and remains in 12th position, with 19 points, being able to be overtaken by Cuiabá and Santos or Atlético-GO in the sequence of the round. Juventude, in turn, face a fast of seven matches without winning. The gauchos are in the runner-up, with 12 points.

Juventude went into the break with two goals ahead. At four minutes, after a hit in the area, midfielder Paulo Henrique opened the scoring. At 31, Ricardo Bueno was brought down in the area by defender Henrique. The attacker himself took the penalty and extended it to 2×0. Coritiba decreased seven minutes into the final stage, with Léo Gamalho, with a header. At 32, Adrián Martínez received from fellow striker Igor Paixão, made the turn in the area and left everything the same: 2×2.

Coritiba’s next opponent will be Flamengo, at Mané Garrincha, in Brasília, next Saturday (16), at 19:00 (Brazilia time). The following day, at 11 am, Juventude welcomes Goiás at the Alfredo Jaconi stadium, in Caxias do Sul (RS). The matches are valid for the 17th round of the Brazilian.