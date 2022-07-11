Portinari Raros Exhibition is the basis for CCBB RJ’s vacation program

With 100% free activities, CCBB Educativo, an art-education program sponsored by Banco do Brazil, opens the doors of the Centro Cultural Banco do Brazil do Rio de Janeiro (CCBB RJ) to children and adults of all ages during the July. The program tries to bring the public closer to the exhibition Portinari Rarecurrently on display at the cultural center, with little-known original works by the artist.

“The inspiration for the activities is the exhibition on display,” he told Brazil Agency the general coordinator of CCBB Educativo, Daniela Chindler. “It will be our guide for what we are producing”.

For Daniela, vacations are always a hiatus in our daily lives. “It’s the time when we don’t have classes at school anymore and go out for a walk in the forest, on the beach. And he also goes to the museum, which is a gateway to adventure. The museum can be a space of experience, of discovery and of new activities,” she said.

The actions designed for the winter holidays by CCBB Educativo will last until the end of July. But while Portinari’s exhibition is on view, some activities related to the show will remain, but with a renewed repertoire. This is the case with stories. “We continue to tell Brazilian stories, but the stories of August will not necessarily be the same as those of July. The central theme is that it remains”. The exhibition will continue until the 12th of September.

early childhood

For small children, in particular, activities were created called Little Hands, for the 2 to 3-year-old age group, and Little Hands, for children between 3 and 6 years of age. “We are going to work with concepts present in Portinari’s work, which works with childhood, wheel games, boys flying kites, the seesaw”, said Daniela. One of the activities aims to draw attention to the train whistle. For this, children and their families are invited to explore Portinari’s world through their senses and experience, starting from Praça de Brodowiski, the city in São Paulo where the painter was born.

The children will assemble the city of Portinari from materials such as ice cream sticks to assemble the train line and props to compose the wagons, on which words are placed. Inspired by the poem Coffee with bread, by Manoel Bandeira, the participants will assemble their own sound poem from the construction of the railroad and the train wagons. They will also gain instruments to make the rhythm.

“It is an activity that allows us to use our hands, touch, for this montage. And it also has a music, body and rhythm thing,” she explained.

Little Hands takes place on Saturdays at 10 am. The Little Hands takes place on Sundays at the same time.

light tables

A second activity of CCBB Educativo is the Arts Laboratory with light tables. “We produced light tables with recycled material, cardboard boxes, but there is electrical installation and light, much in the defense that, when you arrive at the museum, you have to present supports that have the quality of being magical”. The supports offered bring objects different from what children have at home, such as the traditional pen and paper, and cut and paste them, explains general coordinator Daniela Chindler. “The intention is to show that the museum has cool materials,” she added.

Daniela Chindler recalls that Portinari, throughout his career, produced drawings, sketches, paintings on canvas and murals. Visitors will receive details of Portinari’s works and from different artistic periods such as Cubism, Surrealism, Mexican Muralism. They are human figures, animals, tree-like landscape elements, houses.

“His production [Portinari], somehow draws a lot of inspiration from these movements. At the light table, visitors receive tissue paper and are able to work on top of these sketches. They will make new works and authorial compositions, based on these details and inspirations”.





visits

There is also a guided group visit to the central exhibition, with no need to schedule an appointment. Lasting one hour, the visits encourage exchange, investigation and reflection on the exhibitions. The mediated visits take place on Mondays and Wednesdays at 11 am, 4 pm and 6 pm. On Thursdays, they are at 11 am and 4 pm; on Fridays at 4 pm and 6 pm; and on Saturdays and Sundays at 10 am and 6 pm.

Visits mediated in Libras have the participation of an interpreter and take place on Fridays at 1 pm, 3 pm and 5 pm, and on Sundays at 1 pm and 5 pm, lasting one hour.

CCBB Educativo is using special furniture, with wheels, which are easy to move around. “We understand that the educational action has to be present in the museum as a whole. She cannot be hidden in a room. We try to win the aisles, the roundabout, all the spaces. This cart will function as a meeting point for the educational action, as well as an introduction to visits and the works on display”, he explains. This meeting point will serve as an introduction to the content of the main exhibition.

stories

Another holiday attraction is storytelling. During this period, the stories are inspired by the Brazilian orality of folklorists such as Câmara Cascudo and Sílvio Romero. On the 23rd (Saturday) and 24th (Sunday), at Theater 1, on the ground floor of the CCBB, there will be several storytelling sessions. The theater has a capacity for 172 people and, like the other activities of CCBB Educativo, these sessions with Brazilian stories will also have free admission.

“We are telling stories of characters like Pedro Malazartes, the landscapes, the animals seen by Portinari on his trips through Brazil”, said Daniela.

The participation of the company Costurando Histórias, which will present two shows, is also confirmed at this event. One and On the trail of the Queen of the Forest, a partnership between author Fabio Sombra and the company, still unpublished, with two stories of people meeting animals and myths from our popular imagination. A second show talks about the Africa through the voices of animals. Why do mosquitoes buzz in people’s ears? Why don’t crocodiles eat chickens? These are questions that children are invited to discover during the show. There are two shows a day. “These are very fun stories”, highlighted the general coordinator of CCBB Educativo.

At Story Time, it takes place on Saturdays and Sundays, at 1 pm and 3 pm, and in this last session there is interpretation in Libras. Amusing stories will be told, like the one about a very vain monkey that lost its tail. And the Story of the Monkey who got a guitar. Educators will tell how this monkey went around finding things and meeting people wherever he went and, everywhere, he exchanged what he earned for something he could perhaps use better. He hummed nonstop about their stories until he found himself filled with a special gift, the viola.

Another tale that will be presented by educators is “The longest story in the world”, which tells of a king who loved to hear stories, but thought they were too short and, therefore, had his storyteller arrested. So he decided to launch a challenge to whoever could tell the longest story in the world. The sessions are held at the Ateliê Aberto do CCBB Educativo do Rio.