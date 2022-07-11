São Paulo opens new public veterinary hospital unit

The capital of São Paulo now has four public veterinary hospitals. The new unit, an agreement between the city hall and the University of São Paulo (USP), started operating last Friday (1st). The service is aimed at the low-income population, assisted by social programs, and there is a prior social screening. In the other three units, proof is by self-declaration.

“São Paulo, among all the municipalities in the state, is one of the four that have a veterinary hospital. And it is the only one in the country that has four open units in the model that we have, with clinical, surgical and inpatient care”, points out Daniel Leite da Silva, director of the Division of Public Veterinary Hospitals of the Coordination of Health and Protection of Domestic Animals (Cosap).



Public Veterinary Hospital of São Paulo, a partnership between the city hall and the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Science at the University of São Paulo – USP, in Butantã. – Rovena Rosa/Agência Brazil

The hospital has emergency rooms, nursing, medical clinics and specialties, as well as a surgical center and cardiology, oncology, ophthalmology and diagnostic imaging services. The site has the capacity to carry out about 3,500 calls per month. “In 2021, the three units reached 120,000 attendances”, pointed out Silva.

Will work at the unit: nine specialist veterinarians, 27 resident veterinarians, 20 interns, 17 members of the support team, including veterinary assistants, receptionists, social worker and radiology technicians. The team will work together with 100 professors from different areas of veterinary medicine at USP.



Specialized professionals will work in the care of a new public veterinary hospital unit – Rovena Rosa/Agência Brazil

The other three units are on the east side, in the Tatuapé neighborhood; in the north, in the Casa Verde neighborhood; and in the south zone, in Jurubatuba. For the service, it is necessary that the animal’s tutor is over 18 years of age, resides in the capital and presents the required documents on his behalf.

Further information can be consulted at site from the city hall.