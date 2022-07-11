Meteorology issues warning of dry weather across much of the country

The National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) issued today (10) an alert of relative humidity ranging between 30% and 20% in much of the Midwest region of the country.

Mato Grosso, Goiás, Tocantins, Distrito Federal and areas of Mato Grosso do Sul, west of Bahia and Minas Gerais, south of Pará and east of Rondônia are regions where a continental mass of dry air predominates, which acts by blocking the arrival of systems of rain coming from the North, South or coast.

Although the relative humidity of the air is not extremely low at the moment, Inmet advises that people drink plenty of fluids and avoid physical strain and exposure to the sun in the hottest hours of the day.

“Winter started less than a month ago and goes until September, with this mass of dry air dominating most of the time. than 10%, which is already considered an emergency situation”, said Cleber Souza, meteorologist at Inmet. The dry weather and the very little presence of clouds at this time of year make the days hotter and the nights colder, especially in the south-central region of the country.

For the Southeast, there is also no forecast of rain in practically the entire region, except in areas of the coast of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro where accumulated low rainfall in isolated points may occur.

rains

The rains in the Northeast have been losing strength in recent days, after weeks of storms that left a scenario of floods, thousands of people homeless and hundreds of deaths in several states. The trend, according to the meteorologist, is that the intensity of the rains in the Northeast will be reduced next month.

As for the North Region, the alert issued by Inmet is for the occurrence of rains greater than 50 millimeters (mm) in a large part of Roraima, northwest of Amazonas and in the extreme north of Pará and Amapá. In the other areas, the predicted rainfall should not exceed 40 mm and, in areas in the south of the region and in the state of Tocantins, there is no forecast of rain during the week. According to Inmet, however, the risk of power outages, falling tree branches, flooding and electrical discharges is low.

In the South Region, accumulated low rainfall of around 20 mm is expected in most parts of Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina, in addition to southern Paraná. In areas of northeastern Rio Grande do Sul and eastern Santa Catarina, rainfall can exceed 30 mm.

The rain alert issued predicts precipitation between 20 and 30 mm/h or up to 50 mm/day in the entire southern strip of Rio Grande Sul, from east to west, with intense winds of 40 to 60 km/h, and there may be a drop of hail. There is a low risk of power cuts, damage to crops, falling tree branches and flooding, the National Institute of Meteorology reported.