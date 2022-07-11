Covid-19: Brazil records 56 deaths and 21,900 new cases

According to the epidemiological bulletin published this Sunday (9) by the Ministry of Health, Brazil recorded 21,963 new cases of covid-19 in 24 hours. The total number of cases adds up to 32,896,464.

The document reports that there were 56 deaths in the period. The total number of deaths from the disease is 673,610. There are 3,233 deaths from severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) under investigation.



Epidemiological bulletin from the Ministry of Health updates the numbers of the pandemic in Brazil. – Ministry of Health

The bulletin also shows that the rate of active cases had a slight decrease, while the rate of recovery had a small increase. At the moment, 94.8%% of the total infected are considered symptom-free. The total number of active and follow-up cases is 1,041,788.

States

O ranking of states with the most deaths from covid-19 is led by São Paulo (171,569), Rio de Janeiro (74,288), Minas Gerais (62,347), Paraná (44,030) and Rio Grande do Sul (40,184). The Federation Units with the fewest deaths are Acre (2,007), Amapá (2,141), Roraima (2,153), Tocantins (4,169) and Sergipe (6,370).

Vaccination

The Ministry of Health‘s vaccinometer points out that, so far, 454,264,544 doses of vaccines against covid-19 have been applied in the country. Of these, 177.5 million as a first dose, 158 million as a second and 4.9 million as a single dose. The booster dose has already been given to 96.9 million people and the second extra dose or fourth dose to 12.3 million. The panel also records 4.3 million doses as “additional”.