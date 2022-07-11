BrazilBrazil

Courses on consumer protection are now open for enrollment

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 8 hours ago
Less than a minute

The National School of Consumer Defense (ENDC) of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security has open enrollment for 23 courses that deal with consumer relations, consumer rights, household budget and financial planning.

Classes are online and open to the public over 16 years of age. For courses starting in August, the application deadline is July 25. The workloads vary between 15 and 20 hours/class.

Some specific knowledge courses are exclusive to employees of Procons, Public Ministry, Public Defender’s Offices, Courts of Justice and Regulatory Agencies.

More information is available on the Consumer Defense portal. (

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 8 hours ago
Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Brazil ends rhythmic gymnastics Pan adult with three more golds

3 hours ago

Gunmen kill 19 in ‘random’ bar attack in South Africa

3 hours ago

After cuts, Adriana shines in the Copa America, in Colombia

4 hours ago

New heat wave hits Spain with temperatures of up to 43ºC

4 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.