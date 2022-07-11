Courses on consumer protection are now open for enrollment

The National School of Consumer Defense (ENDC) of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security has open enrollment for 23 courses that deal with consumer relations, consumer rights, household budget and financial planning.

Classes are online and open to the public over 16 years of age. For courses starting in August, the application deadline is July 25. The workloads vary between 15 and 20 hours/class.

Some specific knowledge courses are exclusive to employees of Procons, Public Ministry, Public Defender’s Offices, Courts of Justice and Regulatory Agencies.

More information is available on the Consumer Defense portal. (