RioFilme launches cash rebate notice for productions in Rio de Janeiro

RioFilme, an agency linked to the Secretary of Government and Public Integrity (Segovi) of the city of Rio de Janeiro, is accepting applications for the Call for Incentive to the Attraction of Audiovisual Productions for the Municipality of Rio. It is the first time that RioFilme has opened a cash rebate notice, a mechanism launched last year by the municipality of São Paulo, which provides for a return of a percentage of the amounts spent on production. The São Paulo public notice was worth R$ 7.5 million, while the Rio public notice has a value of R$ 15 million, and allows productions from other states and international ones to have a return of up to 35% of the amounts that are spent. in the capital of Rio de Janeiro.

Currently, Rio de Janeiro is the second cash rebate in Brazil and the largest, according to the director of Investment at RioFilme, Maurício Hirata. Eele explains that the cash rebate partially finances the part of the work that is filmed in Rio de Janeiro. “It’s not exactly a refund. But the effect is the same. For example, for a project that will invest R$ 1 million in its production in the city of Rio de Janeiro, we pay 30% of that, that is, R$ 300 thousand”.

The R$ 15 million will be made available in the public notice for 2022, in a continuous flow regime. These funds are part of the BRL 55 million related to the 2022 Audiovisual Carioca Development Notices, announced on March 30th. Entries must be made on the RioFilme website, in the public notices area, at riofilme.com.br. There, bidders will also be able to access the regulation and the annexes of the public notice.

Applications will be open until November. As it is a public notice in continuous flow, decision-making will occur throughout the process. “As productions submit projects, RioFilme analyzes and makes investment decisions throughout the semester, but until the end of the year,” said Hirata.

The expectation is that this investment should leverage, at least, R$ 50 million in resources to be introduced in the sector, in addition to promoting the image of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil and abroad. “Because the mandatory counterpart to access this money is to invest 70% of the value of production. So, we believe that, at the very least, it will attract R$ 50 million with this amount”.

Hiring

RioFilme considers as another positive point the hiring, for international productions, of production companies, equipment suppliers, technicians and artists from Rio de Janeiro, which, according to Hirata, favors their qualification, as well as the creation of commercial relationships that facilitate the export of audiovisual services from Rio de Janeiro.

“The resources we are going to invest are to be spent 100% on companies and professionals in Rio de Janeiro, just as the investment made in Rio has to be in companies and professionals in the capital. Both our 30% and the 70% that are the counterpart of the proposed works must be invested in professionals and companies in Rio”, highlighted the director.

The public notice also works as a stimulus for the realization of international co-productions, placing Rio de Janeiro in a prominent place as an international destination for audiovisual production, said Hirata.

Hirata explained that the cash rebate economic mechanism has become in recent decades one of the main tools for attracting investments around the world. Rebate rates range from 10% to 30%.

Categories

The R$ 15 million from the public notice will be distributed among three categories of proposals. International productions of non-advertising works filmed in Rio will have a maximum support of R$2 million per proposal, totaling R$9 million, while productions from other states will have a maximum support of R$1 million per proposal, totaling R$4 million. Foreign advertising productions filmed in Rio will have BRL 500,000 per proposal, out of a total of BRL 2 million.

Maurício Hirata stressed that all proposals must have a Brazilian producer installed in Rio de Janeiro for more than two years, which must be associated with the project in a co-production or service provision regime. The bidder will be the manager of the resources invested by RioFilme.

The public notice provides for the investment of 30% in international productions and those from other states that film in the municipality. If the city of Rio is the main scenario of the story, the amounts invested by RioFilme could reach 35% of cash rebate. The public notice also establishes the deadline and minimum amounts that must be spent in the municipality by the productions that apply to obtain the resources.

locations

It is mandatory that the works have some lease in Rio de Janeiro. Each international production of non-advertising work must have at least two locations that identify Rio de Janeiro, with premieres in at least six non-Portuguese-speaking countries, each with a population of not less than 100 million. In the case of feature films, the productions must be fiction or animation. Serial works must have at least three episodes, and can be fiction, animation or reality show.

In productions from other states, Rio de Janeiro must be identified in at least five locations in the story. The public notice establishes here an important rule for workers in the audiovisual sector in Rio: at least three heads of the technical and artistic teams must be Brazilians residing in the municipality for at least two years. The rules on the genres of productions are the same applied to international productions: fiction or animation for feature films and fiction, animation or reality for serial works.

In advertising works, at least one of the locations of the piece must be identified as in the city of Rio. Campaign proposals that generate a negative impact on the image of the municipality will not be accepted.

RioFilme’s investment director added that the idea is to continue this public notice. “The idea is that we are inaugurating a mechanism that will become perennial here in the city of Rio de Janeiro, keeping Rio as one of the most attractive cities to film in the world, competing for space with the main world locations, such as New York , Cairo, Sydney”.