Japanese police admit security breach in Shinzo Abe attack

Police on Saturday recognized security breaches in the Japanese city of Nara, where former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was murdered. This morning, the former prime minister’s body arrived at his home in Tokyo.

The mourners gathered at Abe’s residence and at the site of Friday’s tragedy in Nara, where Japan’s longest-serving leader was shot dead in a rare act of political violence while delivering a campaign speech.

Police arrested a 41-year-old man immediately after Abe was shot at point-blank range with a homemade gun. The local police force responsible for the campaign event said on Saturday that there were flaws in the security scheme.

“We cannot deny that there were problems with the security plan, considering how things turned out,” Nara Prefectural Police Chief Tomoaki Onizuka told a news conference.

“I feel a great sense of responsibility,” he said, adding that the police will look into what exactly went wrong and implement the necessary changes.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.