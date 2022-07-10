Police seek responsible for factory that exploited Paraguayans in RJ

The Civil Police reported today (9) that it is looking for the person responsible for the clandestine cigarette factory where 23 Paraguayans were found yesterday working in a regime analogous to slavery. According to the police, the machines used in the factory are being sent to the City of Police, headquarters of the specialized police stations in Rio.

The forecast was that the foreigners would return to Paraguay after the legal procedures had been resolved. THE Brazil Agency was unable to contact the Paraguayan consulate in Rio to obtain information on the return of rescued workers to their country.

The Federal Police informed, through the press office, that it will open an investigation, together with the Public Ministry of Labor (MPT), to investigate the issue related to the use of slave labor by foreigners.

According to the Civil Police, the factory operated in Campos Elísios, in Duque de Caxias, in Baixada Fluminense. Most of the workers had been in Rio for three months and still had not received any payment for the service.

The action against the clandestine factory was launched by the General Department for Combating Corruption, Organized Crime and Money Laundering, together with the Delegated Services Defense Department and the Special Resources Coordination (Core).