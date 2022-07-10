March for Jesus resumes in 2022 and gathers crowd in São Paulo

The concentration of the 30th edition of the March for Jesus took place at the height of Metro Luz, on Avenida Tiradentes, this morning (9). The march, which gathered a crowd around the sound cars, continued towards the Heroes Square of the Brazilian Expeditionary Force, near Campo de Marte, in the north of São Paulo.

At the place of arrival, a stage was set up that receives national gospel music names throughout the day. According to the organizers of the event, in this year’s edition, more than nine thousand caravans from different parts of the country brought the public to São Paulo to participate in the march, the number being the highest recorded in the event’s history.

The president of the event in Brazil, Estevam Hernandes, spoke at the opening in a sound car and asked that this be a day of blessings and that God bless the Brazilian families. “This march will be a watershed, because we know that happy is the nation whose God is the Lord,” he said.

President Jair Bolsonaro attended the event and also spoke. During the act, Bolsonaro spoke about abortion, gender ideology and the decriminalization of drugs. In a critical tone, Bolsonaro also commented on politics in other Latin American countries.

“I see how the people of these other countries [da América do Sul] are living, see how our brothers in Venezuela live, how we are going, other countries like Argentina, Chile and Colombia. We don’t want that for our Brazil. Brazil is a power in all aspects, especially in the human being who lives here”, said the president.

Due to the covid-19 pandemic, the March for Jesus cannot be held in 2020 and 2021. The shows by gospel artists take place until 10 pm, at Praça Heróis da Força Expedicionário Brazileira. More information can be found at site of the event.