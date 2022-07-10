Event debates proposals on Sustainable Development Goals

A meeting, which began today (9), in the city of Rio de Janeiro, will discuss proposals for a sustainable future for the planet. The Glocal Experience talks, which will be held until the 16th, will be based on the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) indicated by the United Nations (UN) for 2030.

The event, at Marina da Glória, opened with Expo, which will have a dialogue agenda, which will include discussions on topics such as climate, combating racism and female leadership, in addition to a series of cultural activities.

The cultural agenda will have children’s activities, such as a home garden, mosaic, natural paints and the Espaço Criança. Film sessions, workshops, dance and music performances are also planned.



The installation Eggcident, by the Dutchman Henf Hofstra, represents fried eggs for global warming at the Glocal Experience, which discusses proposals for the UN’s sustainable development goals, at Marina da Glória. – Fernando Frazão/Agência Brazil

Those who go to Marina da Glória will also see artistic installations such as 17 large cubes on each of the ODS, the “Wave of Residues” (a three-meter high wave made up of garbage) and the “Eggcident” (which brings hot fried eggs) of the planet).

Between the 13th and 16th, the main conference of the Glocal Experience will be held, with representatives from the government, universities, private companies and activists, which will be divided into four axes: water, climate, energy and waste.

“The main power of an event is to promote meetings of different people who find convergence based on their ability to listen and speak. The Glocal Experience proposes to be a place where people come together to understand the challenges to build the planet we want”, explains the event’s general director, Rodrigo Cordeiro.



Sculpture of Christ the Redeemer in recycled material at the Glocal Experience, which discusses proposals for the UN’s sustainable development goals, at Marina da Glória. – Fernando Frazão/Agência Brazil

The idea is, based on the Glocal Experience, to form a group with representatives of society to discuss possible futures based on the current reality. “Glocal is a perennial project, which starts now in July and has no end date”, says Cordeiro. “Sustainability is almost always an agenda that is left for the future. What we want to provoke is a call to action [convocação para agir] for these actions to begin today.”

The content of this event will be on the internet. The discussions of this first Glocal Experience cycle will continue until the end of 2022, with the definition of three action convergence pacts involving all sectors, aiming to reintegrate and reimagine territories towards 2030.

Discover the 17 Sustainable Development Goals at site of the UN..