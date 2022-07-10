Bruno and Dom’s death suspects have preventive detention decreed

The three main suspects in the murder of indigenist Bruno Pereira and journalist Dom Philips had their preventive detention – with no deadline to end – decreed today (9), informed the Federal Policy (PF). On Wednesday (6), the PF had requested the conversion of the suspects from temporary prison to keep them incarcerated.

Amarildo da Costa Oliveira, whose nickname is Pelado; Oseney da Costa de Oliveira, known as Dos Santos; and Jeferson da Silva Lima, called Pelado da Dinha, should be transferred to Manaus, where they will be available to the Federal Police and Federal Justice in Amazonas.

The three are investigated for the shooting death of Bruno and Dom in the Vale do Javari region, in the Amazon, in early June. Today, the 30-day period of Amarildo’s temporary arrest, decreed on June 9, would end. Oseney was arrested on June 14, Jefferson was incarcerated four days later.

Initially judged by Judge Jacinta Silva dos Santos, from the district of Atalaia do Norte, in Amazonas, the case was transferred to the Federal Court in Amazonas because the magistrate decided that the motivation is related to a crime against indigenous rights, which requires federal competence to the judgment of the case.

possible funder

In addition to the three arrested suspects, the Federal Police arrested Rubens Villar Coelho in the act on Thursday (7th). Known as Colombia, he was arrested for using a false document when he presented two identities, one Brazilian and one Colombian, with different names, to the PF police station in Tabatinga (AM), where he had voluntarily gone to testify.

In a press interview, the Federal Police reported that Rubens denied involvement in the murder or in the concealment of the bodies of Bruno and Dom. The suspect, however, is being investigated for having links with Amarildo and for allegedly being one of the financiers of illegal fishing on indigenous lands.