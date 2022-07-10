Billionaire Lily Safra dies at 87 in Switzerland

The billionaire from Rio Grande do Sul, Lily Safra, one of the richest women in the world, died today (9) at the age of 87 in Geneva, Switzerland. The cause of death was not reported.

According to the Edmond J. Safra Foundation, the burial will be next Monday (11) in Geneva. In a statement, the foundation said that Lily Safra maintained the philanthropic legacy of banker Edmond Safra, providing support to hundreds of social organizations around the world.

With a net worth estimated at US$ 1.3 billion by Forbes magazine, Lily Safra was the widow of Lebanese banker Edmond Safra, whom she married in 1976. The magnate died in 1999 in an arson attack in Monaco. In 2002, the principality court sentenced Edmond’s private nurse to 10 years in prison for starting the fire.

In addition to Edmond Safra, Lily was married to Alfredo Monteverde, founder of Ponto Frio retail chain. In 1969, the businessman was found dead in his apartment with two shots. At the time, the widow took over the business of the store chain.