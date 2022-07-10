Fire hits Morro do Piolho community in São Paulo

A fire broke out this Saturday morning (9) in the Morro do Piolho community, located on Rua Cristovão Pereira, in the south of the city of São Paulo, close to Avenida Jornalista Roberto Marinho.

According to the Fire Department, about 200 homes* were affected by the fire, which has now been extinguished. Now, firefighters work in the aftermath of the fire.

Fighting the fire began at around 7:30 am, with the support of seven vehicles. Then the number increased to 19, with the presence of 50 men.

According to the corporation, the work of the firefighters was carried out on three fronts to fight the flames: Avenida Jornalista Roberto Marinho, Rua Gutemberg and Rua Cristóvão Pereira.

At the scene, there was assistance of a person by firefighters, but unrelated to the fire, as reported by the corporation. She had minor injuries to her lower limb from tripping over an object.

*Text updated at 2:33 pm and 5:20 pm.