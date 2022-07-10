BrazilBrazil

MIS opens exhibition on the Constitutionalist Revolution of 1932

The Museum of Image and Sound (MIS) opens this Saturday (9) the free exhibition “1932: Revolution, Constitution and Citizenship – The strength of an ideal”, which took place 90 years ago and whose start date was established as a holiday in state of São Paulo, on July 9. The exhibition occupies part of the exhibition space on the 2nd floor of MIS.

With the aim of providing an immersive and contemplative experience to visitors, the show features pieces and scenarios recreated from research and photos, which illustrate the Brazilian and world panorama in the 30s.

The public will be able to see original historical items, photographs, installations and texts that help in understanding issues of the time. The show runs until September 11th and is free classified.

“Visitors have the opportunity to experience everything that caused the conflict to its historical, technological and political developments generated by the Constitutionalist movement – ​​the objective of the exhibition is to make the subject more accessible to the public”, announced the MIS.

