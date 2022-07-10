Ana Marcela wins the Paris stage of the aquatic marathon circuit

Just over a week after winning three medals (two gold) at the World Aquatics Championships, in Budapest (Hungary), Ana Marcela Cunha was, again, at the top of the podium. This Saturday (9), the Bahian won the second stage of the aquatic marathon world circuit, held in Paris (France).

Ana Marcela finished the ten kilometers in 2h00min33s71, about two seconds ahead of the Dutch Sharon Van Rouwendaal and the Italian Ginevra Taddeucci, who completed the podium). Viviane Jungblut from Rio Grande do Sul was fourth, with 2h00min37s03.

The Bahian had won the first stage of the circuit, at the end of May, in Setúbal (Portugal). With the new triumph, she added 800 more points in the ranking and went to 1,600 points, 200 more than Van Rouwendaal. Viviane, who had not competed in the previous race, took sixth place in the general classification with 550 points this Saturday.

The men’s event in Paris had the participation of three Brazilians. Diogo Villarinho from Goiás arrived in 34th position, with a time of 1h53min15s20, one minute and 37 hundredths behind the Italian Gregorio Paltronieri – who won the stage. Hungarian Kristof Razovszky was second, with Australian Nicholas Sloman third. The Bahian Allan do Carmo and the Carioca Guilherme Costa did not have their marks validated by the International Swimming Federation (FINA).

In the general classification, the best placed Brazilian is Bruce Hanson Almeida, from São Paulo, in 40th position, with 102 points added for the 24th place in the Setúbal stage. The gaucho Luiz Felipe Loureiro, who added 96 points in Portugal with the 27th position, is in 45th. With the 82 points obtained this Saturday in Budapest, Diogo appears in 56th.

The next stage of the world circuit will be in Lac Mégantic (Canada), between the 26th and 28th of August. The competition will still have races in Fajardo (Puerto Rico) and Elitat (Israel), in October and November, respectively.