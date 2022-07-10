Bragantino opens the 16th round of the Brazileirão with a rout over Avaí

Red Bull Bragantino won again after three fasting matches. This Saturday (9), Massa Bruta thrashed Avaí 4-0 at the Nabi Abi Chedi stadium, in Bragança Paulista (SP), in the opening of the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship.

The Paulistas went to 21 points and provisionally rose to tenth place, but they can be overtaken if Santos, Coritiba and América-MG win in the sequence of the round. Santa Catarina, with 18 points, haven’t won for four games, dropped to 14th place and are hoping for stumbling blocks from four other teams so they don’t end the weekend in the relegation zone.

Goalkeeper Vladimir, from Avaí, prevented the score from opening in the first half, with at least three good saves. In the final stage, however, Bragantino took off, with four goals in 20 minutes. The side Luan Cândido did the first, at 24. Six minutes later, Alerrando widened, for coverage. At 41, also striker Helinho received from side Aderlan to score the third. At 44, finally, midfielder Praxedes closed the rout in the interior of São Paulo.

The teams return to the field next weekend. On Saturday (16), Avaí receives Santos at Ressacada, in Florianópolis, at 19:00 (Brasília time). Next Sunday (17), at the same time, Bragantino will play América-MG at Independência, in Belo Horizonte. The games are valid for the 17th round of the Brazilian.