Cruzeiro stumbles and Vasco leans in the fight for the leadership of Serie B

Vasco resumed the route of victories in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. This Saturday (9), Cruzmaltino went to Criciúma (SC) and beat the home team by 1-0, at the Heriberto Hülse stadium, for the 17th round.

Gigante da Colina, in second place, went to 34 points and reduced the difference to leader Cruzeiro to four – earlier, Raposa was surprised by Guarani, by 1 to 0, at the Brinco de Ouro da Princesa stadium, in Campinas (SP) . Tigre, with the defeat, continues with 23 points and fell to seventh place, overtaken by Sport and Tombense, who beat Londrina and Chapecoense by 2-0 and 2-1, respectively, also this Saturday.

The goal from Vasco came out at the beginning of the first half. At five minutes, midfielder Andrey Santos tried to cross and the ball deflected into defender Kadu’s hand. Referee Leandro Pereira Vuaden checked the bid in the video and gave the Criciúma player a penalty. Striker Raniel charged and put Cruzmaltino ahead. The match took a while to restart after the break, due to a problem with the stadium’s reflectors. In the final stage, Tigre had a great chance of equalizing in stoppage time, with a header from midfielder Rômulo, but goalkeeper Thiago Fernandes saved it.

In Campinas, Cruzeiro climbed to full strength to face the then vice-lantern Guarani, who hadn’t won for four rounds. The bugrino fast came to an end thanks to a goal from side Matheus Ludke, completing the launch of midfielder Giovanni Augusto. Raposa, who lost again after five games, has 38 points. São Paulo, with 17 points, moved up to 18th place, still in the relegation zone, but surpassing CSA.

At Ilha do Retiro, in Recife, defender Rafael Thyere, with a header, put Sport ahead of Londrina, eight minutes into the opening stage. At 19 of the second half, the side Sander got the rebound of a kick from forward Ray Vanegas on top of goalkeeper Matheus Nogueira and guaranteed the victory of Pernambuco, who had not won for six rounds. The red-black Lion was 25 points, in fifth place. With 22 points, Tubarão is tenth.

In another match this Saturday, Tombense beat Chapecoense 2-1 at Soares de Azevedo stadium, in Muriaé (MG). The hosts opened the scoring in the tenth minute with Zé Ricardo, in the left of a corner. The also midfielder Matheus Bianqui equalized at 23. In the final stage, at 20 minutes, Zé Ricardo, again, scored a great volley to give the victory to the miners, who were at the same 25 points of Sport, being behind, in sixth, for having one less victory (five to six). Verdão do Oeste, with 18 points, is 15th.

The other two members of the Series B G4 played on Friday (8). Bahia, third placed, with 30 points, went to Goiânia and drew 1-1 with lantern Vila Nova at the Onésio Brazileiro Alvarenga stadium. The hosts, who haven’t won in 11 matches and have just 11 points, took the lead with Pablo Dyego, but fellow striker Gregory avoided the Steel Squadron’s defeat.

At Arena do Grêmio, in Porto Alegre, the home team beat Náutico by 2 to 0, in the best performance of the Tricolor gaucho in the competition so far. Forward Ferreirinha and defender Bruno Alves scored for Roger Machado’s team, which follows in fourth place with 29 points. Timbu, with 18 points, went down to the relegation zone, in 17th position.