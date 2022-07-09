Djokovic defeats Norrie to face Kyrgios in Wimbledon final

Wimbledon’s top seed Novak Djokovic will deliver a successful Grand Slam final played on grass against Nick Kyrgios after recovering from a poor start to thrash Britain’s Cameron Norrie 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 and 6-4 this Friday (8).

For an hour on a sunny center court, the inspired Norrie, the tournament’s ninth seed, overshadowed the 20-time Grand Slam champion and looked capable of a big underdog in his first semifinal of one of the world‘s four biggest tournaments.

The local crowd roared in approval as Norrie capitalized on the mistakes of a seemingly tense Djokovic to take five straight games to close out the first set.

Djokovic, trying to win Wimbledon for the fourth time in a row, the seventh in total, found his usual rhythm and little by little took the initiative, at the same time that Norrie’s level dropped. From the moment the Serbian broke Norrie’s service in the eighth game of the second set, the game went in one direction.

Australian Kyrgios, who did not have to face Spaniard Rafael Nadal in the semifinals, who withdrew from the match injured, is what now remains between Djokovic, 35, and his 21st Grand Slam title.

