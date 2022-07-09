The first Turn of the Sustainable Development Goals begins

The Turn of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) began today (8th) and continues until Sunday (10th), in São Paulo. The event takes place at the Bienal Pavilion, at Ibirapuera Park, and at nine other hubs throughout the city. The idea is to increase the population’s engagement with the sustainable development goals based on the SDGs proposed by the United Nations (UN) for 2030. According to the event’s organization, only 1% of the Brazilian population is aware of this global agenda.

At the opening of the event, this morning, the government of São Paulo delivered the 2nd Monitoring Report on the state’s SDGs and a protocol of intentions to implement the 2030 Agenda in the municipalities of São Paulo, a global action that brings together 17 sustainable development goals and 169 goals to eradicate poverty. The National Mayors Front, the São Paulo Association of Municipalities and three São Paulo universities (USP, Unesp and Unicamp) also sign the document.

Since 2016, the state government has aligned the Pluriannual Plans (PPA) with the SDGs. In 2018, the State Commission on SDGs was created, linked to the Civil House. Among the actions mentioned in this initiative, the restoration of the Ipiranga Museum; the New Pinheiros River; the Respect to Life program, from Detran.SP; Meu Emprego – Inclusive Work, from the Secretariat of Economic Development; and the Immigrant, São Paulo Te Acolhe campaign, run by the Department of Justice and Citizenship.

Schedule

Among the names foreseen in the program are Ban Ki-moon, former secretary general of the United Nations from 2007 to 2017; journalist Caco Barcelos; the doctor Drauzio Varella; the secretary of International Relations of São Paulo, Marta Suplicy; philosopher and activist Djamila Ribeiro; Cambodian-American human rights activist and lecturer Loung Ung; and former Colombian President and Nobel Peace Prize winner Juan Manuel Santos Calderón.

Also part of the Virada ODS, the Green Nation, an event that brings together interactive actions that connect sustainability, culture, entertainment and education. There will be more than 30 hours of activities in 14 interactive, sensory and emotional experiences such as games, virtual reality, in addition to the audiovisual festival with a competitive show and an international film show.

The program is free and open to the public. The event has been held by the Center for Culture, Information and the Environment (Cima) since 2012.

The turning point will also feature a Hackathon, a marathon of programmers to develop innovative, technological and sustainable solutions that contribute to meeting the goals of the UN 2030 Agenda. The action takes place within the six areas that make up the 17 SDGs: communication; innovation and technology; economic development; justice; education and culture. Two winners will be chosen who will receive support and benefits to amplify the technological program in the socio-environmental and socio-economic spheres.

The Hackathon takes place at Hub Grenn Sampa, in the Pinheiros neighborhood. In addition to the activities at the Bienal Pavilion, eight unified educational centers (CEU).

The entire program can be found on the event’s website.