Suspect arrested by the PF denies participation in the deaths of Bruno and Dom

The suspect of participating in the murders of indigenist Bruno Pereira and British journalist Dom Phillips, arrested in the act this Thursday (7) for using false documents, told the Federal Police (PF) that he was not involved in the murders and concealment. of the bodies.

Known as Colombia, the man voluntarily appeared at the PF police station in Tabatinga, Amazonas, on the pretext of finding out if he was being investigated and to refute accusations in the press. He ended up arrested in the act after presenting two identities, one Brazilian, the other Colombian, each with a name.

“Initially, he presented a Brazilian document in which he is identified as Rubens Vilar Coelho, born in Benjamin Constant [Amazonas]. During the testimony, he ended up saying that he was born in Leticia [Colômbia] and presented a Colombian document with another name, Rubén Darío da Silva Vilar”, declared the PF superintendent in Amazonas, delegate Eduardo Alexandre Fontes, when explaining why Colombia ended up being arrested in the act.

In a press conference this Friday morning, in Manaus, Fontes said that Brazilian and Peruvian authorities are checking the suspicion that Colombia has another identity, Peruvian.

“We are waiting for the court decision in the expectation that he will remain in prison. Even so that we can clarify what his identity really is, ”said delegate Fontes, reporting that an inquiry was launched only to investigate the use of false documents by Colombia. “We understand that it is not the case that he is on provisional release, after all, we do not even know his real identity. If he gets free he will probably run away,” Fontes added.

According to the delegate, Colombia “vehemently” denied any involvement in the murders of Bruno and Dom. Colombia said it knows at least one of the three suspects detained for involvement in the crimes, fisherman Amarildo da Costa Oliveira, known as Pelado, with whom he would have “business relations”, as he usually buys fish from fishermen in the Vale do Javari region (where the indigenist and the journalist were killed) to resell.

“So far, what is [evidenciado] it’s a business relationship [de Colômbia] with some fishermen. Now, we are investigating whether there is only this business relationship or whether there is a [associação com a] illegal fishing; if he [Colômbia] participates effectively, financing it”, added the delegate. According to Fontes, so far, suspicions that Colombia also has links with drug traffickers operating in the region have only been pointed out in the press.

THE Brazil Agency has not yet made contact with Colombia’s defense.