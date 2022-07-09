RJ has a drop in flu syndromes and hospitalizations for covid-19

Indicators used to monitor the pandemic showed a downward trend in the state of Rio de Janeiro, in the week of June 27 to July 3, as pointed out today (8) by the State Health Department (SES), in the Covid-19 Panorama.

The survey shows that the state emergency care units (UPA) attended to 5.6% fewer cases of flu syndrome, compared with the previous week. Between June 20 and 26, the daily average was 640 visits, while in the week ended July 3, there were 603 cases per day.

There was also a drop in the positivity rate of covid-19 tests in the state of Rio de Janeiro. According to SES, the detection of SARS-CoV-2 in antigen tests dropped from 32% to 27% in one week, while in RT-PCR tests the reduction was from 37% to 30%.

The demand for beds for the treatment of covid-19 was another indicator that showed improvement. In the week of June 20 to 26, there were, on average, 22 requests per day for intensive care units and 18 for the ward, while in the week of June 27 to July 3, demand dropped to 17 ICU vacancies and 14 infirmary. The SES also reports that the daily average of people waiting for a bed had a 29% reduction in the comparison between these two weeks.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the state of Rio de Janeiro has recorded 2.3 million cases of covid-19, which resulted in 74,288 victims. The Secretary of State for Health, Alexandre Chieppe, assessed that the current trend is for numbers to fall.

“To this end, we need the population to keep the vaccination schedule up to date and return to health posts to receive the immunizer”, he reinforced.