CONMEBOL announces dates and times for the quarterfinals of the Libertadores

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) released this Friday afternoon (8) the dates and times of the quarter-final matches of the Copa Libertadores, a stage in which Brazil has five representatives and Argentina three.

The first match will be between Corinthians and Flamengo, on August 2 (from 21:30 GMT), a Tuesday, at the São Paulo team’s arena. A week later the teams meet again at Maracanã at the same time.

On August 3, a fourth, two matches will be played: between Atlético-MG and Palmeiras, in Mineirão, and Vélez Sarsfield (Argentina) and Talleres (Argentina). Both matches start at 9:30 pm. A week later, at the same time, the teams enter the field for the return, with the Brazilian confrontation taking place at Allianz Parque.

🗓️🏆 Table confirmed! CONMEBOL quarter-final dates and times #Liberators. 🔜 The dispute resumes in August! pic.twitter.com/d7mp7fkx2t — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@LibertadoresBR) July 8, 2022

The only match between Brazilians and Argentines will have the first chapter on August 4, a Thursday, at Arena da Baixada, where Athletico-PR will host Estudiantes (Argentina) from 9:30 pm. A week later, Hurricane visits Hermanos in La Plata for the return trip, which also starts at 9:30 pm.