BrazilBrazil

CONMEBOL announces dates and times for the quarterfinals of the Libertadores

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 days ago
1 minute read

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) released this Friday afternoon (8) the dates and times of the quarter-final matches of the Copa Libertadores, a stage in which Brazil has five representatives and Argentina three.

The first match will be between Corinthians and Flamengo, on August 2 (from 21:30 GMT), a Tuesday, at the São Paulo team’s arena. A week later the teams meet again at Maracanã at the same time.

On August 3, a fourth, two matches will be played: between Atlético-MG and Palmeiras, in Mineirão, and Vélez Sarsfield (Argentina) and Talleres (Argentina). Both matches start at 9:30 pm. A week later, at the same time, the teams enter the field for the return, with the Brazilian confrontation taking place at Allianz Parque.

The only match between Brazilians and Argentines will have the first chapter on August 4, a Thursday, at Arena da Baixada, where Athletico-PR will host Estudiantes (Argentina) from 9:30 pm. A week later, Hurricane visits Hermanos in La Plata for the return trip, which also starts at 9:30 pm.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 days ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. >Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

RioFilme launches cash rebate notice for productions in Rio de Janeiro

9 hours ago

Japanese police admit security breach in Shinzo Abe attack

9 hours ago

Police seek responsible for factory that exploited Paraguayans in RJ

10 hours ago

March for Jesus resumes in 2022 and gathers crowd in São Paulo

10 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.