Putin: Sanctions could cause catastrophic rise in energy prices

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the West on Friday that continued sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine could trigger catastrophic increases in energy prices for consumers around the world.

Putin, who regards the sanctions imposed on Russia as a declaration of economic war, said Western calls to reduce dependence on Russian energy had left global markets “feverish” with oil and gas soars.

European Union countries have said they want to stop using Russian gas, while the leaders of the Group of Seven said last week they want to explore “price ceilings” for Russian fossil fuel, including oil.

“Russia restrictions sanctions do much more harm to the countries that impose them,” Putin told leaders of Russia’s oil and gas industry, including Rosneft Chief Executive Igor Sechin and Deputy Prime Minister Alexander. Novak.

“More sanctions could lead to more severe consequences – even catastrophic, no exaggeration – for the global energy market.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that began in February and the West’s imposition of the toughest sanctions in modern history have undermined the assumptions of energy and commodity markets — and limited global growth.

Russia is the second largest oil exporter in the world (behind Saudi Arabia), the largest exporter of natural gas and the largest exporter of wheat. Europe imports around 40% of its gas and 30% of its oil from Russia.

