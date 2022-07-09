BrazilBrazil

PGR opposes petitions presented by deputies

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 days ago
1 minute read

The Attorney General’s Office (PGR) sent today (8) to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) an opinion for the rejection of two petitions presented by opposition parliamentarians against President Jair Bolsonaro.

In the documents filed last month, deputies Israel Batista (PSB-DF) and Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG) asked for action on the alleged mention of the name president in a conversation between former Minister of Education Milton Ribeiro and family members. Ribeiro was the target of Operation Acesso Paid.

When analyzing the case, the deputy attorney, Lindôra Araújo, defended the rejection of the petitions, understanding that the investigation into the investigation was sent from the Federal Court to the Supreme Court and is under the rapporteurship of Minister Cármen Lúcia. Thus, the issue cannot be analyzed twice, according to Lindôra.

“Ministerial cognition must be formed from the examination of the information elements already documented in the aforementioned investigative procedure, without the need to initiate new petitions on the same situation”, he justified.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 days ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. >Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

RioFilme launches cash rebate notice for productions in Rio de Janeiro

9 hours ago

Japanese police admit security breach in Shinzo Abe attack

9 hours ago

Police seek responsible for factory that exploited Paraguayans in RJ

10 hours ago

March for Jesus resumes in 2022 and gathers crowd in São Paulo

10 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.