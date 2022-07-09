PGR opposes petitions presented by deputies

The Attorney General’s Office (PGR) sent today (8) to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) an opinion for the rejection of two petitions presented by opposition parliamentarians against President Jair Bolsonaro.

In the documents filed last month, deputies Israel Batista (PSB-DF) and Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG) asked for action on the alleged mention of the name president in a conversation between former Minister of Education Milton Ribeiro and family members. Ribeiro was the target of Operation Acesso Paid.

When analyzing the case, the deputy attorney, Lindôra Araújo, defended the rejection of the petitions, understanding that the investigation into the investigation was sent from the Federal Court to the Supreme Court and is under the rapporteurship of Minister Cármen Lúcia. Thus, the issue cannot be analyzed twice, according to Lindôra.

“Ministerial cognition must be formed from the examination of the information elements already documented in the aforementioned investigative procedure, without the need to initiate new petitions on the same situation”, he justified.