Justice of England accepts to judge action of the disaster in Mariana

The Court of Appeal of the United Kingdom ruled today (8) that the Justice of England will judge a class action filed by the law firm that represents about 200 thousand affected by the rupture of the Fundão dam, which occurred in Mariana (MG), in the year 2015. In the disaster, 19 people died.

The lawsuit was filed in 2018 by the PGMBM office, which seeks compensation from Anglo-Australian mining company BHP, one of the shareholders of Samarco, which owns the dam.

Lawyers maintain that the Brazilian legal system has not been able to ensure due reparation. This argument, refuted by BHP Billiton, was not accepted in the lower court judgment. The lawsuit was considered “abuse of process” by Judge Mark Turner, of Manchester Civil Court, where the case is pending. In November 2020, the magistrate understood that there was a risk of irreconcilable sentences, with simultaneous trials in Brazil and the United Kingdom.

The office then filed an extraordinary appeal, and the London Court of Appeal accepted a request to reopen the case.

At the beginning of the year, the Renova Foundation, maintained by Samarco, announced that the indemnities and emergency financial aid paid for the damage caused by the rupture reached more than R$ 8.7 billion by the end of last year, and assisted around 363.5 billion people. One thousand people.

THE Brazil Agency contacted Sarmaco/BHP in Brazil and is awaiting a response.

In a note sent to Brazil Agencythe mining company declared that it maintains its commitment to repair the damage.

“Samarco reaffirms its commitment to repairing damages and to the Term of Transaction and Conduct Adjustment (TTAC) signed in March 2016 by Samarco and its shareholders, Vale and BHP, federal, Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo governments. Santo and other entities. So far, with the support of shareholders, more than 376,700 people have already been compensated, with more than R$ 21.8 billion having been allocated to actions carried out by the Renova Foundation”, said the company.