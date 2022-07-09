Rio Grande do Sul publishes new public notice for privatization of CEEE-G

The government of Rio Grande do Sul, represented by the Secretary of State for the Environment and Infrastructure, published today (8) the public notice for privatization of the State Electricity Generation Company (CEEE-G), which was structured by the National Bank for Economic and Social Development ( BNDES).

The minimum sale value of all the common and preferred shares of its capital stock, held by the state of Rio Grande do Sul in the company, reaches approximately R$ 836.9 million. The delivery of bids from interested parties at B3, in São Paulo, is scheduled for the 26th, with the auction taking place on the 29th of this month.

According to the BNDES, the publication of the public notice gives continuity to the process of privatization of the company, which began in 2021. CEEE-G is responsible for 1,270.7 megawatts (MW) of power granted, about 13.3% of the total in the state . A first auction attempt was made in March of this year, with no interested parties. The technical studies have now been updated and approved by the appropriate governance bodies, the bank said.

Rio Grande do Sul holds approximately 66.23% of the share capital of CEEE-G. The mixed-capital company has 15 plants of its own with a granted power of around 990 MW, as well as several interests in electric energy generation projects through Special Purpose Entities (SPEs) and consortia.

With the privatization, a new concession contract with a term of 30 years will be granted. The BNDES highlighted that, as of 2023, the process of discounting the plants that currently operate under the physical guarantee quota system will take place, which will allow the commercialization of energy freely in the market.