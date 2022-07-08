In Rio, Campanha do Agasalho receives donations until August

The Warm Clothing Campaign 2022, promoted by the Municipal Secretary of Social Assistance, started earlier this year and may end later. At first, the campaign runs until the first fortnight , but if the forecast of polar cold, resulting from the La Niña phenomenon, is confirmed, the campaign will be extended. The purpose of the action is to collect items suitable for facing the cold, in good condition, such as coats, pants, socks, scarves, hats, blankets and blankets.

So far, the campaign has raised almost 2 tons of clothes, almost double last year when the city received a ton of donations.

In 2022, the cold came to the city in autumn. Last week, thermometers marked the lowest temperature of the year: 11 degrees in Alto da Boa Vista. Therefore, the campaign, which would start in winter, was brought forward to May 18, when the minimum recorded was below 15 degrees.

“This year, temperatures are unusual in the city of Rio, it has been quite cold. So much so that the Warm Clothing Campaign was brought forward by a month and a half. In addition to the campaign, which receives donations of cold items for those welcomed, we also intensified our actions on the streets so that no one is left outside suffering the effects of the weather”, said the municipal secretary of Social Assistance, Maria Domingas Pucú.

The homeless population suffers from the intense cold. The number of calls made by the municipality’s social assistance, normally around 300, has increased to almost 600 since the beginning of the special operation. According to the Municipal Department of Social Assistance, the donated items are sanitized, separated by age and gender and distributed among the homeless population that uses one of the 53 shelters in the city hall.

Donations can be delivered at Marechal Fontenelle (Transolímpica), Mato Alto and Taquara BRT stations, Rio Scenarium (Rua do Lavradio, 20, Centro), SindRio (Sindicato de Bars e Restaurantes do Rio – Praça Olavo Bilac, 28, 17. walking), Maguje (Rua Jardim Botânico, 1003, Jockey Club) and Mercado São Sebastião (Rua do Arroz, 90, Penha Circular).

*Intern under the supervision of Mario Toledo