PF will investigate threats to judge who ordered the arrest of former minister

The Federal Police (PF) opened an inquiry to investigate threats reported by federal judge Renato Borelli, responsible for the arrest of former Minister of Education Milton Ribeiro. Yesterday (8), the magistrate’s car was hit on the windshield by land and eggs.

Since the outbreak of Operação Acesso Pago, which investigates the alleged trafficking of influence and corruption for the release of public resources from the National Fund for the Development of Education (FNDE), Borelli has been reporting retaliation for his decision, such as threats over the internet, attributed by the Justice Federal to “support groups” for the former minister.

On June 23, the judge of the Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region (TRF1) Ney Bello revoked Borelli’s decision and ordered the release of Milton Ribeiro and pastors Arilton Moura and Gilmar Santos, who were also arrested and are being investigated.

After the arrest, Ribeiro’s defense released a note in which he says that “there is no reason for the edited preventive detention” and that “custody is unfair, unmotivated and indisputably unnecessary”.