BrazilBrazil

PF will investigate threats to judge who ordered the arrest of former minister

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 days ago
1 minute read

The Federal Police (PF) opened an inquiry to investigate threats reported by federal judge Renato Borelli, responsible for the arrest of former Minister of Education Milton Ribeiro. Yesterday (8), the magistrate’s car was hit on the windshield by land and eggs.

Since the outbreak of Operação Acesso Pago, which investigates the alleged trafficking of influence and corruption for the release of public resources from the National Fund for the Development of Education (FNDE), Borelli has been reporting retaliation for his decision, such as threats over the internet, attributed by the Justice Federal to “support groups” for the former minister.

On June 23, the judge of the Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region (TRF1) Ney Bello revoked Borelli’s decision and ordered the release of Milton Ribeiro and pastors Arilton Moura and Gilmar Santos, who were also arrested and are being investigated.

After the arrest, Ribeiro’s defense released a note in which he says that “there is no reason for the edited preventive detention” and that “custody is unfair, unmotivated and indisputably unnecessary”.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 days ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. >Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

RioFilme launches cash rebate notice for productions in Rio de Janeiro

9 hours ago

Japanese police admit security breach in Shinzo Abe attack

9 hours ago

Police seek responsible for factory that exploited Paraguayans in RJ

10 hours ago

March for Jesus resumes in 2022 and gathers crowd in São Paulo

10 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.