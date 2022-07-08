Platini and Blatter are acquitted by Swiss court

Frenchman Michel Platini and Swiss Joseph Blatter, former presidents of UEFA and FIFA, respectively, were acquitted of corruption charges after six years of investigation and two weeks of trial in Switzerland.

“A neutral court finally ruled that no offense was committed in this case. My client is completely exonerated and relieved with the result”, declared Michel Platini’s lawyer, Dominic Nellen, after the sentence was read.

On trial was a sum of 2 million Swiss francs (about 1.8 million euros) received “at FIFA’s expense” by Michel Platini, allegedly to pay for a consultancy collaboration for the entity then chaired by Sepp Blatter.

The two defendants listened in silence to the verdict in the Swiss court.

In a statement, the former captain of the French national team and former UEFA president, rejoiced at having “won a first game” and alluded, once again, to political and judicial manipulation aimed at removing him from power.

“In this case, there are culprits who did not appear during this trial,” said Michel Platini, 67, who presided over UEFA from 2007 to 2015.

Michel Platini advised Sepp Blatter between 1998 and 2002, during the latter’s first term at the helm of FIFA, and the two signed a contract in 1999 agreeing to an annual remuneration of CHF300,000, fully paid by FIFA.

However, in January 2011, Platini (who became UEFA president) “made a request for 2 million Swiss francs”, qualified as a “false invoice” by the prosecution.

Michel Platini and Joseph Blater, now 86, assured in court that they had agreed to a salary of 1 million Swiss francs a year as salary and that the contract was sealed through an oral “gentlemen’s agreement” without witnesses.

The court considered that the alleged fraud “has not been established with complete certainty” and applied the general principle of criminal law, according to which, “when in doubt, the accused should benefit”.

