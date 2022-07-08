Senate approves payroll-deductible loans for Brazil Aid beneficiary

The Senate approved this Thursday (7th) the provisional measure that increases the payroll-deductible credit limit for employees and authorizes this type of loan for those who receive the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC), Lifetime Monthly Income (RMC) and Brazil Aid. The matter goes to presidential sanction.

The approved text provides for an increase from 35% to 40% in the consignable margin of CLT employees, active and inactive public servants, pensioners, military personnel and public servants.

Retirees from the General Pension Plan will have the margin increased from 40% to 45%, the same amount applied to those who receive BPC or Lifetime Monthly Income. In all these cases, 5% is reserved for operations with payroll-deductible credit cards.

The matter also includes beneficiaries of Auxílio Brazil, who will be able to make loans of up to 40% of the value of the benefit, and the responsibility for the debt cannot fall on the Union.

consigned

The payroll loan is granted with automatic deduction of installments from payroll or benefit, and the maximum limit that can be compromised by deduction from payroll is the consigned margin. The payroll credit card works like a credit card at the time of purchase, but the debt is automatically deducted from the salary.

* With information from the Senate Agency