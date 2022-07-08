MPRJ carries out operation against police accused of extortion

The Specialized Action Group to Combat Organized Crime of the Public Ministry of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Gaeco/MPRJ) launched today (7), with the support of the Security and Intelligence Coordination (CSI/MPRJ), Operation Intimate Enemy to fulfill preventive arrest and search and seizure warrants against two civil police officers, stationed at the 64th DP (São João de Meriti) in Baixada Fluminense, and yet another man.

They are charged with the crimes of armed criminal association and concussion, which is taking advantage of positions they hold to gain an advantage. The three, according to investigations, practiced extortion. The warrants were issued by the 1st Criminal Court of São João de Meriti.

According to the MPRJ, a criminal group was identified operating, at least, until June 29, 2017, within the limits of the state of Rio de Janeiro, mainly in the municipality of São João de Meriti. The investigations began after the plea bargain of a defendant in a previous investigation. According to the MPRJ, the target group of today’s operation used firearms to achieve their objectives.

“The three accused were part of a team of police officers and informants who, upon the news of the practice of a crime, carried out operations and approaches, but, after extortion and receipt of values, did not present the occurrence at police headquarters or presented it only partially, to allow the arbitration of bail by the police authority”, informed the MPRJ.

According to the agency, Gaeco/MPRJ was at the forefront of the investigation that resulted in the complaint, along with the extinct Undersecretariat of Intelligence of the State Public Security Secretariat.

The Secretary of State for Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro (Sepol) reported that the case of the police officers accused of participating in a criminal group was investigated by the corporation, which referred the investigation to the Public Ministry and added that the Corregedoria acted in conjunction with Gaeco. in this Thursday’s operation. “Disciplinary procedures are underway at the institution,” he added in his response to the Brazil Agency.

Article updated at 15:57 to add the position of the Secretary of State for Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro .