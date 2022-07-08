Brazil celebrates World Chocolate Day with 7th place in exports

Data from the Brazilian Agency for the Promotion of Exports and Investments (ApexBrazil) confirm that the time is for celebration for the country on the 7th, when the World Chocolate Day is celebrated. Brazil is the 7th largest producer of cocoa in the world and also occupies the 7th position among the largest exporters of the product and its derivatives.

According to information from the National Association of Cocoa Processing Industries (AIPC), last year Brazil exported 33,521 tons of chocolates and 54,756 tons of cocoa derivatives, generating US$ 226 million. The main destination for Brazilian chocolate is Argentina, followed by the United States and Chile.

Regarding the export of cocoa beans, the volume sold in 2021 reached 567 tons, with an expectation to increase to 655 tons this year.

Also according to the AIPC, in the period from January to May 2022, 14,038 tons of chocolates, 20,232 tons of derivatives and 273 tons of cocoa beans were exported by Brazil.

Apex pointed out that in the chocolate scene, which is one of the most consumed sweets around the world, fine cocoa produced in the Amazon is considered one of the best. In 2021, three Brazilian cocoa producers were awarded among the 50 best in the world in the Cocoa of Excellence Awards. Also that year, the Belgian chocolate Nicolas, produced with almonds from Pará, took second place in the award of the contest. Belgium Chocolate Awards 2022.

internationalization

ApexBrazil promotes the internationalization of national chocolate, through the Brazil sector project sweets & snacks, developed since 1998 in partnership with the Brazilian Association of the Chocolate, Cocoa, Peanut, Candy and Derivatives Industry (Abicab). The project aims to promote the image of Brazilian cocoa as a quality raw material for the production of fine chocolates and facilitate the access of companies and producers in the sector to the main international markets. Participation in fairs and events abroad is one of the main actions of the project.

This year, Brazil sweets & snacks took six Brazilian companies in the sector to participate in the largest and most important candy and cookies fair in the world, held annually in Germany, ISM Colônia, when US$ 1.3 million in immediate business was generated. Another five Brazilian companies participated in the largest confectionery and snacks exhibition in North America, the sweets & snacks, in Chicago. There, US$ 580 thousand were generated in immediate business and US$ 6 million in business expectations for the coming months.

In Budapest, Hungary, the International Peanut Forum (IPF) received four Brazilian companies, generating US$ 9.3 million in immediate business. Also this July, the project will take Brazilian companies to the Snackex fair, in Hamburg, Germany; for the ‘Salon du Chocolat’ in Paris, France; and for ‘ISM Middle East’, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Abicab’s CEO, Ubiracy Fonseca, highlighted that “we recently absorbed fine cocoa and ‘tree and bean to bar’ (from tree and bean to bar) in our Brazil Sweets & Snacks Project. We are building a strategic plan for 2023/2024 and the idea is to introduce a greater number of commercial promotion actions. We want to take Brazilian companies to export and/or promote the image of Brazilian fine cocoa in the world,” he said.

Recognition

The ApexBrazil Agribusiness manager, Paula Soares, recalled that Brazil was recognized by the International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) as a producer of fine aroma cocoa for export in 2019. It considers this recognition important for the competitiveness of Brazilian cocoa in the international market. He stressed, however, that “since the title was approved in the midst of the pandemic, only now will we work more robustly on its dissemination. This seal enables greater visibility, credibility and interest in the Brazilian product, generating more business opportunities for producers”, said Paula Soares.

The success of the national product is attributed to the quality of Brazilian raw materials, innovative production technologies, terroir differentiated service and the stimulus and training for internationalization carried out by the actions of ApexBrazil. the French term terroir means a set of information acquired by the product, from the geographical location, quality of handling, climate, culture, history and tradition, which influence the sensory characteristics. Like wine, cocoa carries characteristics of the ‘terroir’, which are evident in chocolate, maintained ApexBrazil.

Qualification

ApexBrazil also helps cocoa producers to stand out and reach new markets through the Export Qualification Program (PEIEX). An example of this is the brand Cacau do Cerrado, from the Schmidt group, which developed, in western Bahia, a new technology for the reproduction of cacao trees in the BioBrazil nursery. With the support of the project, the brand is prepared to export the product.

PEIEX helps companies to start the export process in a planned and safe way, informed the Apex, through its press office. It is implemented in all regions of the country through partnerships with educational institutions, including universities, technology parks or research support foundations, in addition to industry federations, which are responsible for applying the project methodology to qualify companies .

leaderships

Bahia and Pará are the largest cocoa producers in Brazil, accounting for 90% of national production. Brazilian cocoa is produced with history, tradition, and in agroforestry systems that preserve the Atlantic Forest and the Amazon, where they are produced. The president of Abicab, Ubiracy Fonseca, informed that there are several varieties of cocoa. Depending on the region where they are produced, they have a terroir differentiated, “that is, a terroir that only exists in Brazil. All this cocoa quality is reflected in the production of chocolates, whether industrially or artisanal, giving them flavor, quality and recognition through international awards”, explained Fonseca.

Quarter

Data from Abicab, collected by KPMG, reveal that the chocolate industry presented, in the first quarter of 2022, a 6% expansion in production, compared to the same period of the previous year. 201 thousand tons were produced, against 189 thousand tons, in 2021. The sector generates about 20 thousand direct jobs in the country.

The president of Abicab indicated that the resumption of production levels has been taking place gradually and signals good future results. He stated that it is vital for the growth and maintenance of the sector to deliver quality products with responsible practices. “That is why industries invest in the production chain and also in their portfolio to serve consumers, constantly focusing on innovation and sustainability. We are optimistic for this year, with chocolate production growing 6% in this first quarter”, reinforced Fonseca.

Last year, the chocolate industry totaled 693 thousand tons produced, according to data from Abicab, collected by KPMG. The index points to an evolution of around 36%, compared to the same period in 2020, when production was 510 thousand tons.

According to information from the Kantar Institute, the chocolate industry had an estimated turnover of R$ 13 billion in 2021, up 15.7% compared to 2020.

Although he does not talk about expectations, Ubiracy Fonseca admitted that, based on the results obtained at the end of 2021 and now in this first quarter, it is possible to notice that the market has been gradually recovering since the beginning of the pandemic. This is explained because “industries are always evolving along with their production chain and looking to bring news and innovations to consumers, closely following the evolution of the target audience profile and changing behavior to meet their preferences and needs”.