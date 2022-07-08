PF carries out three operations against illegal gold extraction

The Federal Police (PF) launched, this Thursday (7), three operations to combat the illegal trade and extraction of gold in the country. In operations Greed, Golden Greed and Comando, the PF fulfills 82 search and seizure warrants and five arrest warrants.

Operation Greed involves companies in the health area that moved around R$ 16 billion in bank accounts, whose transfers would be linked to funds obtained from illegal mining.

Operation Golden Green investigates the activities of criminal organizations in the illegal gold trade in Pará. Among the assets that are being searched are five aircraft and a helicopter, in addition to the blockage of R$ 1 billion in the bank accounts of an investigated mining company.

Operation Comando investigates an organization that transported illegal gold and drugs from Pará to São Paulo.

According to the PF, the defendants are responsible for environmental crimes, qualified reception, usurpation of mineral assets of the Union, ideological falsehood, corruption, money laundering and criminal organization.