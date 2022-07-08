BrazilBrazil

PF carries out three operations against illegal gold extraction

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 5 hours ago
1 minute read

The Federal Police (PF) launched, this Thursday (7), three operations to combat the illegal trade and extraction of gold in the country. In operations Greed, Golden Greed and Comando, the PF fulfills 82 search and seizure warrants and five arrest warrants.

Operation Greed involves companies in the health area that moved around R$ 16 billion in bank accounts, whose transfers would be linked to funds obtained from illegal mining.

Operation Golden Green investigates the activities of criminal organizations in the illegal gold trade in Pará. Among the assets that are being searched are five aircraft and a helicopter, in addition to the blockage of R$ 1 billion in the bank accounts of an investigated mining company.

Operation Comando investigates an organization that transported illegal gold and drugs from Pará to São Paulo.

According to the PF, the defendants are responsible for environmental crimes, qualified reception, usurpation of mineral assets of the Union, ideological falsehood, corruption, money laundering and criminal organization.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 5 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. >Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Senate approves payroll-deductible loans for Brazil Aid beneficiary

4 hours ago

MPRJ carries out operation against police accused of extortion

5 hours ago

Brazil celebrates World Chocolate Day with 7th place in exports

5 hours ago

House special committee approves PEC that grants social benefits

6 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.