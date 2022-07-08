TCU approves model for privatization of the Port of Santos railroad

The Federal Audit Court (TCU) approved (6) the model for privatization of the Internal Railroad of the Port of Santos (Fips), informed the Santos Port Authority (SPA), a state-owned company that manages the port on the coast of São Paulo.

The privatization proposal had been sent by SPA in January and provides for investments of at least R$ 891 million over the next five years, in order to increase the capacity for movement of goods within the port.

According to the state-owned company, the annual railway capacity in the port complex is close to saturation, being limited to 50 million tons. The projection is that the demand will reach 115 million tons in the next 5 to 10 years.

With the approval by the TCU, the next step is to carry out a public call and subsequently sign a contract, which may take place later this year. According to the state-owned company, such a contract will be of the associative type, which provides for the sharing of costs and operations among those qualified.

“The planned investments will separate the road-rail crossings and ensure fluid flow by trains, increasing the efficiency of the operation,” SPA said in a statement. One of the main works planned is the construction of a railway “pear”, a structure that allows the return of trains without the need for decoupling.

Without the necessary works, the trains in the inner region of the port need to carry out maneuvers that take hours and drain the efficiency of the system, says SPA.