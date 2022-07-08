Brazil beats Canada and packs in the League of Nations

The Brazilian men’s volleyball team practically guaranteed a spot in the quarterfinals of the Nations League. With a victory by 3 sets to 0 over Canada, on the morning of this Thursday (7), Brazil reached fifth place, with 21 points conquered, seven victories and three defeats. The third week of the competition is being played in Osaka (Japan), and the top eight places will move on to the next phase, which will be held in Bologna (Italy) between the 20th and 24th of July.

IT’S WIN! 🏐 2 games and 2 wins in the week for the League of Nations in @volleyball 🇺🇸 3 x 0 🇨🇦

18/25, 19/25 and 16/25 The spot for the knockout is getting closer and closer! pic.twitter.com/RS9S8a41qh — Team Brazil (@timebrasil) July 7, 2022

Excited after beating Germany 3-1, the Brazilian team passed the Canadians without much difficulty. With partials of 25/18, 25/19 and 26/16, coach Renan Dal Zotto’s team needed just 1h27min to close the game. Leal was the top scorer of the match, with 15 points, 13 of which were attacking, one blocking and one serving.

The setter Bruninho celebrated the victory: “This victory gave us three points that practically qualify us for the final phase. Canada is a team that has a high volume of play, serves strong and puts pressure on the opponent. It was a solitaire game and we had it. We managed to control the pressure, we had a serve that came in heavy and left the opponent pressed and, in a certain way, cornered”.

The triumph gives morale to the early morning clash of this Friday (8), from 3:40 am (Brasília time), against France. The French also entered the court this Thursday and were defeated by the United States by 3 sets to 2. Both teams are ahead of Brazil, with 22 points each. Italy, who defeated Iran 3 sets to 1, lead the standings with 25 points.

Brazil ends its participation in this phase of the League of Nations next Sunday (10), from 7:10 am, against Japan.