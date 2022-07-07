Nadal withdraws from Wimbledon semifinals due to injury

Rafael Nadal’s hopes of winning all four Grand Slam tournaments in one season ended on Thursday when the Spaniard was forced to pull out of his long-awaited clash with Australian Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon semi-final over a abdominal distension.

We’re sad to see it end this way, @RafaelNadal Thank you for another year of unforgettable moments at The Championships#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/XadiEVxaWF — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 7, 2022

“I have to withdraw from the tournament because I’ve been suffering from abdominal pain,” said the 36-year-old, who holds a men’s record of 22 Grand Slam tournament titles.

Nadal was looking to win all four Grand Slam tournaments in the same season after winning the Australian Open and Roland Garros titles this year.

