Rio de Janeiro experiences heat wave in the middle of winter

Winter started on June 21st, but July brought summer temperatures to Rio de Janeiro.

According to Alerta Rio, the city’s meteorological monitoring system, the heat wave in the state capital will continue in the coming days. Temperatures can go above 30 degrees, and the sky will remain clear or partly cloudy. There is no forecast of rain.

For tomorrow (8), the maximum forecast is 34 degrees and the minimum, 15 degrees. Over the weekend, the maximum temperature should reach 32 degrees on both days, with a minimum of 14 degrees on Saturday (9) and 13 degrees on Sunday (10).

On Monday (11), the thermometers should rise a little, with a maximum of 33 degrees and a minimum of 13 degrees. On Sunday, the intensity of the winds should be from moderate to strong and, on other days, from weak to moderate.

The temperatures of this beginning of winter are, according to the precipitation climatology report of the Alerta Rio System, oscillating more than normal, with higher maximums and lower minimums. The averages for the month of July normally oscillate between 15.2 and 28.6 degrees.

The absence of rain is common in the period, which is marked by lower volume of precipitation. There are, on average, 22 days without rain in July.

