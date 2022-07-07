Paulista Jorge Caldeira is elected to chair 16 in the ABL

Writer Jorge Caldeira, doctor in political science and master in sociology, was elected today (7) to occupy chair 16 of the Brazilian Academy of Letters (ABL), vacant with the death of academic Lygia Fagundes Telles, which took place on April 3 this year. Caldeira received 29 out of 33 possible votes.

Also running for the chair were writers João Marcos Pereira, Jefferson Marcelo de Lima Vasques, Denilson Marques da Silva, Jackeson dos Santos Lacerda, Eloi Angelos G. D’Aracosia, Raquel Naveira, Carina da Silva Vicentini, Tania Zagury and Cecília Prada.

Possession is expected within three months. The writer already occupies chair number 18 of the Academia Paulista de Letras, in which he was sworn in on May 8, 2008.

Born in São Paulo in 1955, Jorge Caldeira has a degree in social sciences from the Faculty of Philosophy, Letters and Human Sciences of the University of São Paulo (FFLCH – USP). He is married to anthropologist Cynthia Sarti, with whom he has two children.

conviviality

In an interview with Agência Brazil, Jorge Caldeira assessed that his election is “the recognition of all ABL academics for a work of a lifetime”. It also means a passage to socialize with all the writers who are members of the ABL.

After being sworn in, Caldeira reiterated that “what I’m going to try to do is conviviality. Living with people, being inside the institution”.

Lygia

Lygia Fagundes Telles was one of the greatest representatives of Brazilian literature. she was the

fourth occupant of chair nº 16 of the ABL, to which she was elected in October 1985, in the succession of Pedro Calmon, professor, politician, historian, biographer, essayist and orator, born in Amargosa (BA), on December 23, 1902 , and died in Rio de Janeiro on June 17, 1985.

Lygia received several awards throughout her career, including Camões (2005), Jabuti (1966, 1974 and 2001) and Guimarães Rosa (1972). She has works translated into German, Spanish, French, English, Italian, Polish, Swedish, Czech, Portuguese and Portugal. She has contributed to various areas of culture, with adaptations of her works for film, theater and television.

Rouanet

Also today (7th), the chair occupied by diplomat and former Minister of Culture, Sergio Paulo Rouanet, who died on the 3rd, in Rio de Janeiro, was declared open. With this, applications can be made for chair 13, which Rouanet held for about 30 years.