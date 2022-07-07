Car invades bus stop and leaves one injured and one dead in Brazilia

A serious accident at a bus stop on the upper platform of Rodoviária do Plano Piloto, in central Brasília, broke the routine of the federal capital, early in the morning of this Wednesday (6).

A car traveling towards Asa Norte, lost control, invaded a bus stop, hitting several people. One of them, a woman, was thrown from the upper platform, falling on the N1, one of the roads in Brasília, dying on the spot.

According to the military police, other people were injured. Among them, a woman was trapped between a pole and the vehicle’s hardware.

She received care from the Fire Department and Samu and was taken to the Base Hospital in serious condition. Two men and a toddler also needed hospital care.

According to the PM, the accident happened around 7 am, when the driver of a passenger car lost control of the vehicle and hit the bus stop. In the car was a couple.

The driver took a breathalyzer test, with a negative result. Still disoriented, he had to be taken to the hospital.

The site was closed for the work of the Civil Police forensics. The incident was registered at the 5th Police Station.