Gold Series: order for samba schools to enter Rio de Janeiro

The order of entry of the samba schools of Série Ouro, former access group, at Marquês de Sapucaí in Carnival 2023 has already been defined. Liga-RJ, responsible for organizing the parades of this group, held the draw for the associations last night (5), in Barra da Tijuca, west of Rio. Only the presidents, school representatives and guests were able to participate in the meeting. The parades of the 15 schools that make up the Liga-RJ are scheduled for the 17th (Friday) and 18th (Saturday) of February next year.

According to the result published on Liga-RJ’s social networks, Arranco do Engenho de Dentro will open the Golden Series parades on Friday. Then enter the Marquês de Sapucaí to Lins Imperial, Acadêmicos de Vigário Geral, Estácio de Sá, Unidos de Padre Miguel, Acadêmicos do Sossego and closing the first day of the group’s parades to São Clemente, which was demoted from the Special Group for having been the last placed in the carnival of 2022.

The president of Liga-RJ, Wallace Palhares, said that this was the most balanced draw of the last five years, because the schools that attract the most public were well distributed on the days of parades and, thus, reinforced Friday. “Usually we suffer on Friday for a not so strong audience and in 2023 it will be different. I’m sure of it. It’s well balanced. I liked it a lot. I haven’t seen so much balance in the draw for about five years now. Friday is going to be quite interesting,” he said in an interview with Brazil Agency.

In 2022, after the suspension caused by the pandemic, the parades returned, but in April, with unusual dates, since carnival usually takes place in February or March. According to the president, the associations are already involved with the next year since the end of the last parades. “The work has not stopped. There was no rest break. We are already working at full speed and we hope that people who didn’t show up in April, show up in droves. My expectation is the best possible. In fact, the next carnival is going to be the big comeback,” he noted.

The great expectation, as he said, is for good results with ticket sales ranging from R$30, in popular stands, to R$1,500 in boxes with six seats. “I think it will be a success like 2020 was. It goes back to February, when there are usually more tourists. I really believe in this carnival on the normal date, let’s put it like this, right?”, he estimated.

The director does not consider the value of the tickets to be high, which, in part, are purchased by people with lower incomes, who live in communities where the schools are located. Palhares informed that after many years there was a price adjustment in 2022 to be able to alleviate the costs of schools in the face of inflation in the materials used. “There was a readjustment to follow up because this money is shared by the schools and everything increased, all the materials to make the carnival”, he said.

Palhares stated that he will order the schools to expand their teams that work in the concentration and dispersion of the Passarela do Samba. This year, an accident caused the death of 11-year-old Raquel Antunes da Silva, who was sandwiched, on the night of April 20, between an allegory of the Em Cima da Hora school and a pole, during the displacement on the way out of the dispersion of the car on a street near the Sambadrome.

“Schools always accompany their cars, because there in the dispersion area they also lose points. But there will be greater rigor in both dispersion and concentration, which are left to the responsibility of the schools. We’re going to charge them to double the number of staff. What happened with Em Cima da Hora is that the car broke down on the way out, lost engine traction and a tow truck went to tow the car. He didn’t pay attention to what was happening around him, so we’ll ask him to double the team and pay more attention, but we count on the public authorities to isolate the area”, he revealed.

The president added that he will forward official letters to public bodies linked to security and displacement of the floats with a request for reinforcement of the schemes around the Passarela do Samba to avoid tragedies such as the one that killed Raquel. “I will file a protocol with all state and municipal secretariats for greater attention from public bodies. That shook me a lot, it was something that practically ended my carnival, if it ended my carnival, imagine with the family devastated by the fatality that happened, so we will demand greater security from the public authorities not only in the dispersion area , as in the concentration as well, because there were many robberies in the Central [estação ferroviária Central do Brazil]”, he added.

Special Group

Império Serrano will parade again next year in the Special Group, considered the elite of Rio’s carnival. The green and white from Madureira, north of Rio, was the champion of this year’s Carnival of the Gold Series and with that conquered the ascension. On Monday (4), during an assembly at the headquarters of the Independent League of Samba Schools in Rio de Janeiro (Liesa), downtown, the presidents of the associations approved the formation of pairs that will be the basis for the drawing of the order of Special Group parades for Carnival 2023. The draw is scheduled for the night of next Monday (11), in Cidade do Samba, where the school sheds are located, with the presence of a limited number of guests.

The pairs suggested by Liesa’s board are Beija-Flor and Mangueira; Portela and Grande Rio; Viradouro and Salgueiro; States of Tijuca and Vila Isabel; and Empress and Youth. With the maintenance of the scheme carried out every year, the draw will be divided into two stages: “in the first, the representatives of the schools that form a certain pair, will draw balls numbered from 1 to 10. Whoever gets the ball with the highest number will have the right to choose the day that your group will parade, whether on Carnival Sunday, February 19th or on Monday, 20th. The Loser School will parade on the opposite day”, informed the entity.

According to the president of Liesa, Jorge Perlingeiro, the formation of pairs seeks “the balance of forces so that the two days of shows maintain the same technical level”.

Império Serrano, champion school in the Gold Series in 2022 and Paraíso do Tuiuti, 11th in the Special Group, already have their positions defined by the regulation. “The Império will open the carnival Sunday show, and Paraíso do Tuiuti will be the first on Monday”, added Liesa.