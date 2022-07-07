Basic food basket costs increase in the 17 capitals surveyed by Dieese

The cost of the basic food basket increased in June in nine of the 17 capitals where the Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese) carries out the National Survey of the Basic Food Basket.

Between May and June, the highest increases occurred in the Northeast, in the cities of Fortaleza (4.54%), Natal (4.33%) and João Pessoa (3.36%). Eight cities showed reductions, the most expressive being those in the South: Porto Alegre (-1.90%), Curitiba (-1.74%) and Florianópolis (-1.51%).

According to the survey, São Paulo was the capital where the basic food basket had the highest cost (R$777.01), followed by Florianópolis (R$760.41), Porto Alegre (R$754.19) and Rio de Janeiro (R$754.19). BRL 733.14). In cities in the North and Northeast, where the composition of the basket is different, the lowest average values ​​were recorded in Aracaju (R$ 549.91), Salvador (R$ 580.82) and João Pessoa (R$ 586.73).

In comparison with June of last year, all the capitals surveyed had price increases, with variations that ranged from 13.34% in Vitória to 26.54% in Recife.

The survey also indicated that the minimum wage needed to maintain a family of four should be R$6,527.67, or 5.39 times the minimum of R$1,212.00. In May, the amount required was R$ 6,535.40, or 5.39 times the minimum floor. In June 2021, the value of the minimum required should have been BRL 5,421.84, or 4.93 times the minimum in force at the time, of BRL 1,100.00.

Products

According to the survey, among the products whose price increased in all capitals, whole milk appears with the highest increases in Belo Horizonte (23.09%), Porto Alegre (14.67%), Campo Grande (12.95% ) and Rio de Janeiro (11.09%). In the case of butter, the greatest increases occurred in Campo Grande (5.69%), Belém (5.38%) and Recife (3.23%).

In 15 of the 17 capitals, the price of a kilo of French bread rose, with the highest percentages in Belém (10.29%), Salvador (3.36%) and Natal (3.21%). The price of wheat flour, which is collected in the Center-South, had its price high in all capitals, especially in Brasília (6.64%) and Vitória (5.49%).

The kilo of carioquinha beans rose in all the cities where it is surveyed and varied between 3.67% in Belém and 13.74% in Recife. The price of a kilo of powdered coffee increased in 13 capitals, with the main increases in São Paulo (4.43%), Belém (3.31%) and Recife (3.31%).

In the opposite direction appears the potato that showed a price drop in all cities, with the most expressive reductions in Campo Grande (-19.60%), Florianópolis (-16.31%) and Belo Horizonte (-14.72%). .